FIRST LOOK: Next Two Ships Upcoming In Official Starships Collection

Star Trek The Official Starships Collection has just given StarTrek.com an exclusive First Look at two ships that will be available in the new year: the U.S.S. Reliant from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and fan favorite the Akira class, which made its debut in Star Trek: First Contact.

The Reliant is based on the original studio model built by ILM and the CG version of the Miranda class that was built for Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. The accompanying magazine reveals how the Reliant started life the other way up and includes the original construction drawings and rare model photography.