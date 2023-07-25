Published Nov 1, 2013
FIRST LOOK: Next Two Ships Upcoming In Official Starships Collection
Star Trek The Official Starships Collection has just given StarTrek.com an exclusive First Look at two ships that will be available in the new year: the U.S.S. Reliant from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and fan favorite the Akira class, which made its debut in Star Trek: First Contact.
The Reliant is based on the original studio model built by ILM and the CG version of the Miranda class that was built for Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. The accompanying magazine reveals how the Reliant started life the other way up and includes the original construction drawings and rare model photography.
The Akira class is the first-ever officially licensed model of this incredibly popular little ship. It is taken directly from the CG model made by ILM and the accompanying magazine includes designer Alex Jaeger’s original concept drawings and his insights into the ship’s layout.
The Official Starships collection is available in selected retailers and by subscription. For more information visit www.startrek-starships.com.
Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional information about these models and others.