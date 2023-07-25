Published Oct 28, 2013
FIRST LOOK: Next Generation Uniform Top Hoodies From ThinkGeek
Star Trek: The Next Generation uniform tops as hoodies? Why didn’t someone think of that before? Well, ThinkGeek has done just that, and they’re available right now in screen-accurate red, gold and blue. The hood features piping along the edge. When the hood is up, it's a hoodie, and when the hood is down, it mimics the collar of the uniform. As Spock would note: Logical.
The Star Trek: The Next Generation Uniform Hoodies come in sizes ranging from small to XXX-large, and each hoodie costs $59.99. They’re in stock now at ThinkGeek.
