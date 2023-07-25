Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Aug 21, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Next Generation Avatars

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek avatars for PlayStation Home are available today from Flashman Studios. The first avatar collection kicks off with Star Trek: The Next Generation. Fans can join Starfleet, the Borg Collective or a noble house in the Klingon Empire, and can “wear,” respectively, Starfleet command, science or operations costumes, an assimilated Borg drone costume or Klingon warrior attire. The costumes are available for both men and women, while fans can also beam up such accessories as a tricorder, phaser and/or VISOR.

    Click HERE for additional details.

