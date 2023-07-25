FIRST LOOK: New Visions: Time's Echo

John Byrne, in his capacities as writer, artist and photo-manipulator, continues his new Star Trek photonovel adventures with “Time's Echo.” IDW's synopsis reads as follows: "From the raging heart of the galaxy comes a message that summons the crew of the Starship Enterprise on their most bizarre and dangerous mission. A message sent by their own captain… ten centuries earlier."

Star Trek: New Visions: Time's Echo will run 48 pages and cost $7.99.