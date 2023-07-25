Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published May 18, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: New Visions: Time's Echo

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com reported last week that IDW Publishing has three Star Trek comic book adventures due out in August. We already previewed Star Trek #6/The Q Gambit, Part 2, and Star Trek: Harlan Ellison's City on the Edge of Forever #3 (of 5). And today, we have a First Look at Star Trek: New Visions: Time’s Echo.

    John Byrne, in his capacities as writer, artist and photo-manipulator, continues his new Star Trek photonovel adventures with “Time's Echo.” IDW's synopsis reads as follows: "From the raging heart of the galaxy comes a message that summons the crew of the Starship Enterprise on their most bizarre and dangerous mission. A message sent by their own captain… ten centuries earlier."

    Star Trek: New Visions: Time's Echo will run 48 pages and cost $7.99. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's Star Trek comic books.

