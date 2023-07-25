Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published Jun 14, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: New Trek Posters From Bye Bye Robot

    FIRST LOOK: New Trek Posters From Bye Bye Robot

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you’re into colorful Star Trek art, then Bye Bye Robot has two new posters that you should be sure to check out. First up is “Landing Party,” a TOS-themed piece that depicts the main crew beaming while on an away mission. The artist, Drew Johnson, has given the transporter beams a unique flourish, using splashes of yellow to do so.

    The second poster, by Jeff Foster, is a Deep Space Nine-inspired piece called “Terok Nor.” It features a multitude of blue hues and depicts Deep Space Nine in the foreground, with a hint of the wormhole off in the distance.

    “Landing Party” and “Terek Nor” each measure 18x24,” come on 100-lb acid-free paper, and each sells for $25. Click HERE to order.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top