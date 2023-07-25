Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Mar 4, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: New Trek Messenger Bags, USB and Cases

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    For the past few days at StarTrek.com, we’ve been teasing that “they’re coming.” Well, now they’re here -- and we’ve got an exclusive First Look and purchase details. They are new products from Will Technology, including stylish cases/covers for the iPhone 4 and 5 (with stylus), a 4GB USB in gold and in the shape of a pin badge, and messenger bags for a Tablet or iPad, all of which will be available exclusively in the U.K.The iPhone cases/stylus come in Command Yellow and Science Blue and cost 14.99 British Pounds each.

    The 4GB USB Gold Pin Badge has an easy button release, is keychain accessible and PC/MAC compatible, and costs 19.99 British Pounds.

    And the Tablet Storage Case and Stylus comes in Command Yellow and Science Blue and includes a comfortable shoulder strap and internal pockets for accessories, charger, etc. Each version will cost 24.99 British Pounds.

