FIRST LOOK: New Trek Messenger Bags, USB and Cases

For the past few days at StarTrek.com, we’ve been teasing that “they’re coming.” Well, now they’re here -- and we’ve got an exclusive First Look and purchase details. They are new products from Will Technology, including stylish cases/covers for the iPhone 4 and 5 (with stylus), a 4GB USB in gold and in the shape of a pin badge, and messenger bags for a Tablet or iPad, all of which will be available exclusively in the U.K.The iPhone cases/stylus come in Command Yellow and Science Blue and cost 14.99 British Pounds each.