FIRST LOOK: New Trek/Doctor Who Preview

IDW Publishing’s acclaimed Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who crossover adventure will reach the halfway mark on Wednesday with the release of Star Trek: TNG/Doctor Who: Assimilation2 #4. It is written by Scott and David Tipton with Tony Lee and features art by J.K. Woodward, with covers by Woodward and Eisner nominee Francesco Francavilla. In the latest installment, the CyberBorg continue to destroy everything in their path, compelling the Federation to consider accepting help from an unthinkable source, one that just may be worse than the enemy at hand.