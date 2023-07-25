FIRST LOOK: New Trek Apparel For The Ladies

Uhura Satin Robe

From ThinkGeek.com: "When you've got an important job to do, the last thing you need is to be slowed down by a wardrobe malfunction. And, let's face it: you do some pretty important things around the house while wearing a robe. Things such as answering the door for the pizza delivery at the end of a long day where all you wanted to do when you got home was to take a bath. Or signing for a package while you're in the middle of getting ready for work. Or stepping out of the shower to dash back to your room to grab your forgotten shampoo while staying at a friend's house.

These are times when you probably aren't fully dressed, but that doesn't mean you want to flash a stranger (or an acquaintance), which can happen to the best of us with poorly thought-out robes. This robe has two different ways to help you avoid wardrobe malfunction. It has both an inner tie and an outer tie to keep the robe from falling open, and the sash is sewn on so you won't lose it while rewiring the entire communications system.

Then again, you can let it fall open if that's your thing. But we wanted to make sure you knew you had options."

The knee-length polysatin robe has both an exterior and interior tie and is available for $39.99 in Small/Medium and Large/Extra Large sizes at ThinkGeek.com

