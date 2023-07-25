FIRST LOOK: New TOS & TNG Hats and Scarves from ThinkGeek

ThinkGeek has just introduced an array of new Star Trek-themed products, and StarTrek.com is pleased to present an exclusive First Look at them. Up first are Star Trek: The Original Series Knit Hats. Available in gold, red and blue, each features a gold lame division insignia embroidered on it, as well as a 3"-tall black cuff and a festive, Tribble, er, pompom on top. The TOS knit hats cost $19.99 a piece. Go HERE to purchase.

Next, fans can enjoy a trio of Star Trek: The Next GenerationWinter Hats. Available in gold, red and blue, each hat features the uniform's signature chevron style in the black cuff and the combadge/Starfleet insignia embroidered in metallic thread. Made of soft polyester fleece, the TNG winter hats cost $19.99 per hat. Go HERE to purchase.

And now to the scarves. First, there's a trio of Star Trek: The Original Series Scarves. Available in gold, red and blue, each has a gold lame division insignia embroidered on one end and rank braid on the other. The reverse is a plain knitted scarf. Each scarf is made of 100% acrylic, measures 7" wide and 70" long, and costs $19.99. Go HERE to purchase.

Lastly, fans can also beam up a trio of Star Trek: The Next Generation Scarves. Each features diagonal cut ends with the uniform's signature chevron style and the combadge/Starfleet insignia embroidered on one end. They're made of 100% polyester, measure 6 3/4" by 70" long, and cost $19.99 a piece. Go HERE to purchase.

Keep any eye on StarTrek.com for news about other upcoming Star Trek-themed products from ThinkGeek.com.

