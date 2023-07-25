Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 10, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: New TOS Art Print Shot Glasses

    FIRST LOOK: New TOS Art Print Shot Glasses

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Earlier this week, StarTrek.com revealed that the February Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints, by Juan Ortiz -- depicting "The Corbomite Maneuver," "Friday's Child," "The Cage" and "Who Mourns for Adonais?" -- are available now. A couple of days later, we showcased Mighty Fine's T-shirts based on those same designs. And now we can give you a First Look at the quartet of shot glasses from Bif Bang Pow! that feature the four designs and are available for pre-order.

    Check out the February shot glasses below:

    Visit EntertainmentEarth.com to pre-order.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top