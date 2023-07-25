FIRST LOOK: New Star Trek Communicator App

The TOS-themed “Star Trek Communicator” iPhone and iPod Touch app is getting an update – and StarTrek.com has both a First Look and details. Changes and new features will include a simplified user interface, an all-new look and style meant to make you feel as if you just stepped onto the bridge of the Enterprise, and authentic light effects. Further, the app will have five brand-new themed sound packs – available as in-app purchases at 99 cents each – including, Season 1, Season 2, Season 3, Iconic Phrases and Special FX.

Fans will also be able to take advantage of a drag-and-drop design to easily assign sounds to buttons on the face of the Communicator. And, finally, a TOS-themed dialer screen will enable fans to use numbers or dial numbers from Contacts on their iPhone, in an entertaining way, straight from the app.

The new version of the app is now available at the iTunes App Store for 99 cents. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional information.