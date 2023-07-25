Published Jul 7, 2013
FIRST LOOK: New Star Trek Art Print Shot Glasses
The latest Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints by Juan Ortiz are available now, and those four designs – for “The Lights of Zetar,” “The Devil in the Dark,” “Whom Gods Destroy” and “Tomorrow Is Yesterday” – will soon adorn a set of shot glasses. The shot glasses are produced by Bif Bang Pow! and will be available later this month via Entertainment Earth.
The set of four shot glasses will cost $17.99. Click HERE to pre-order.