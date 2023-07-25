Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jul 7, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: New Star Trek Art Print Shot Glasses

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The latest Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints by Juan Ortiz are available now, and those four designs – for “The Lights of Zetar,” “The Devil in the Dark,” “Whom Gods Destroy” and “Tomorrow Is Yesterday” – will soon adorn a set of shot glasses. The shot glasses are produced by Bif Bang Pow! and will be available later this month via Entertainment Earth.

    The set of four shot glasses will cost $17.99. Click HERE to pre-order.

