FIRST LOOK: New Shot Glasses

The March set of Star Trek: The Original Series Art Print is available as you read this, and so too are the tee-shirt versions from Mighty Fine, and they both pave the way for the Juan Ortiz designs for “A Piece of the Action,” “Bread and Circuses,” “The Omega Glory” and “For the World Is Hollow and I Have Touched the Sky” to get the shot glass treatment by Bif Bang Pow! The shot glasses won’t be ready until next month, but the March set of four and all the previously announced quartets can be pre-ordered today from Entertainment Earth.