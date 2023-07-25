FIRST LOOK: New Ships for Attack Wing

Lurking deep in enemy space are two enemy ships just waiting to make their presence felt inStar Trek: Attack Wing: the Nistrim Raider and the Species 8472 Bioship Alpha -- and StarTrek.com has exclusive First Looks at both.

The Nistrim Raider is the most deadly of the Kazon ships warping into battle, and WizKids Games will be offering it soon as part of the Kazon Nistrim Raider expansion pack for their Star Trek: Attack Wing miniatures game.