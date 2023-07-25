Published Mar 26, 2014
FIRST LOOK: New Ships for Attack Wing
Lurking deep in enemy space are two enemy ships just waiting to make their presence felt inStar Trek: Attack Wing: the Nistrim Raider and the Species 8472 Bioship Alpha -- and StarTrek.com has exclusive First Looks at both.
The Nistrim Raider is the most deadly of the Kazon ships warping into battle, and WizKids Games will be offering it soon as part of the Kazon Nistrim Raider expansion pack for their Star Trek: Attack Wing miniatures game.
Meanwhile, the Species 8472 Bioship Alpha, also part of an upcoming expansion pack, is so lethal that it can take the fight to the Borg.
The Star Trek: Attack Wing tactical space combat HeroClix miniatures game features collectible pre-painted ships from the Star Trek Universe. Utilizing the FlightPath maneuver system, the game allows players to command their fleet in space combat and to customize their ship with a captain, crew, weapons and tech upgrades.
Visit WizKids.com for additional details and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about upcoming Attack Wing expansion packs.