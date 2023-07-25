FIRST LOOK: New Ship Materials

Greetings Captains. The folks here at the Cryptic shipyard have some good news for many of you. We're adding a few new materials to a large portion of playable ships. Keep reading to get the specifics.

With the release of the Mogh Class Battle Cruiser we introduced a new ship material. This material was originally going to be unique to the Mogh, but we decided the various Klingon Refits and special ships needed some additional customization options, and this new material was a perfect solution to that. It is also a pleasure to announce that we have added an additional material option to the Mogh. Much in the same way that the Federation Avenger Class Battle Cruiser has a black hull material variant, the Mogh is receiving a similar extra material as well. Please note, that this new material will remain exclusive to the Mogh (and fleet Mogh).

Klingon Ships

This addition of a special material to many purchasable Klingon vessels will be on par with the way special materials are part of similar ships of the Romulan Republic and Federation factions. Below is a list of ships that will unlock the new material upon claiming them. The variants of the ships listed below will thusly be granted the Type 3 material as well.• B'Rotlh Class Bird of Prey• Qaw'Dun Class Bird of Prey• Ning'tao Class Bird of Prey• HoH'SuS Class Bird of Prey• Fleet HoH'SuS Class Bird of Prey• Puyjaq Class Raptor• SuQob Class Raptor• K't'inga Class Battle Cruiser• Vor'Kang Class Battle Cruiser• Bortasqu' Class Battle Cruiser• Korath Class Temporal Science Vessel• Peghqu’ Heavy Destroyer • Tu’Duj Fighter

You can find the new material in ship customization labeled as "Type 3" - If you already own one of these ships, you might have to reclaim the vessel from the in-game Zen store.