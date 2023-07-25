FIRST LOOK: New Products From Diamond Select Toys

Diamond Select Toys, on Friday, will begin offering two new Star Trek products for pre-order. Up first is a Spock Bust Bank, which will kick off Diamond Select’s new line of Star Trek vinyl bust banks. The Spock Bust Bank is an 8-inch rendering of everyone’s favorite Vulcan. It features a coin slot in the back and an access door in the base. The other product is a TNG Enterprise Silicone Tray, ideal for creating ice cubes, gelatin and chocolate in the shape of the Starfleet insignia and the USS Enterprise-D.