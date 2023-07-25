FIRST LOOK: New Next Gen Movie Lithographs

All four Star Trek: The Next Generation features are getting the collectible poster treatment from Bye Bye, Robot. Available now, the lithographs are by U.K.-based artist Matt Ferguson, who was created designs reminiscent of the old movie-house posters of Hollywood's glory days. Ferguson's goal was to create a unified set that thematically connected the four films and, in each instance, visually captured the essence of the individual film's plot. For example, the Generations poster features images of Picard and Kirk, as well as the Enterprise, the Nexus ribbon and Soran, while the Borg Queen dominates the First Contact poster.

“These four new lithographs are a stunning combination of vintage movie-poster design and Ferguson’s own personal style, culminating in a truly modern interpretation,” remarks Chris Wood, Co-Founder of Bye Bye, Robot. “You can’t help but feel that you are getting a glimpse into the heart of each of the films, bringing to mind the wonderful memories we all have of watching these movies for the first time.”

Each of the four TNG movie lithographs measures 12"x24" and is printed on heavyweight 100-lb paper. They're available for $25 a piece, plus shipping, or sold together as a set of four for the discounted price of $85, plus shipping. Visit byebyerobot.com to purchase.