FIRST LOOK: New Klingon Attire, Tattoos and More Unveiled

Last week, www.meez.com launched its fun and interactive experience for Star Trek fans and the millions of users of the site, allowing fans to create and dress up their personal avatar with official Star Trek virtual merchandise and shop for Trek-themed clothing collections and accessories.

Star Trek fans can style their personal avatar on Meez.com and dress up in items from the Starfleet and Klingon collections. This week, Meez.com is emphasizing it everything Klingon. Be sure to check out the Klingon attire, accessories and tattoos. New in the Klingon Star Trek shop, for example, are T-shirts and hoodies with cool prints and logos, as well as some eye-popping tattoos.

Also, keep an eye on StarTrek.com for details about an upcoming Starfleet Academy and Klingon Contest that will offer prizes ranging from t-shirts to gift cards and much more.