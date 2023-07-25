First Look: New IDW Comic Book Covers

The holidays are fast approaching and IDW Publishing is ready with not one, not two, but three Star Trek-centric comic book titles on the way for December. First, there's STAR TREK #4, then Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Gorn Crisis, and finally there's Star Trek/Legion of Superheroes #3.

STAR TREK #4 unfolds in the Star Trek (2009) alternate universe and reimagines the TOS episode "The Galileo Seven." The story finds Spock facing a lethal choice as the struggles to save the crew of a stranded shuttle. Mike Johnson penned the story, while Stephen Molnar handled the art and Tim Bradstreet and Joe Corroney did the two covers. STAR TREK #4 will run 32 pages long and cost $3.99.

The Gorn Crisis was written by Kevin J. Anderson and Rebecca Moesta, and features art and a cover by Igor Kordey. The story follows the Enterprise and Captain Picard's crew as they seek the help of the Gorn in the face of a brutal war and diminishing resources, only the Gorn have major problems of their own, among them a revolution festering in their ranks. Oh, and the Gorn are still smarting about their treatment at the hands of a certain previous Enterprise captain. The Gorn Crisis is a trade paperback/reprint that will run 104 pages and be priced at $15.99.

As for Star Trek/Legion of Superheroes #3, that's by Chris Roberson, with art by Jeffrey Moy and Philip Moy and covers by Phil Jimenez and Mike Grell. In it, Kirk and the Enterprise crew meet up with Cosmic Boy and other members of the Legion of Superheroes, with each group under the assumption that the other caused the timeline change that stranded them in a strange world. Meanwhile, even as they strive to find a common ground, both teams are attacked by some very familiar enemies. Star Trek/Legion of Superheroes #3, the third in a series of six, runs 32 pages and will cost $3.99.

For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.