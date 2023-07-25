Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jan 7, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: New Art Print Shot Glasses

    FIRST LOOK: New Art Print Shot Glasses

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com reported last Thursday that January's Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints, by Juan Ortiz -- depicting "The Apple," "Wolf in the Fold," "The Gallileo Seven" and "The Enemy Within" -- had been released. Well, now we can share the news that shot glasses -- from Bif Bang Pow! and featuring the four designs -- are available for pre-order.

    Check out the January shot glasses below:

    Visit Entertainment Earth to pre-order.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top