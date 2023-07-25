Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 7, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: New Art Print Shirts Unveiled

    FIRST LOOK: New Art Print Shirts Unveiled

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    February's Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints, by Juan Ortiz, are available now, and that sets the next domino in motion: Mighty Fine's t-shirts based on those same designs -- for  "The Corbomite Maneuver," "Friday's Child," "The Cage" and "Who Mourns for Adonais?" -- are in stock even as you read this.

    Visit WeLoveFine.com to order this month's shirts and any previously released shirt.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top