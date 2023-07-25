FIRST LOOK: New Apparel for Female Trek Fans

Her Universe has just introduced two brand-new Star Trek pieces to its collection of inventive Trek-themed attire for women. There’s a Command Gold Dress and a KHAAAAAAAN! V-neck. Below are descriptions sent to us by the first lady of Her Universe, Ashley Eckstein.Command Gold DressWhether you love Captain Kirk or whether you want to be the Captain of the Enterprise you'll definitely want this Command Gold tank dress. Perfect for summer, you'll stay cool while making decisions in the heat of the moment! This dress runs small and we would recommend going up one size unless you like it fitted. 95% Cotton and 5% Spandex.