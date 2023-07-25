Published May 21, 2013
FIRST LOOK: New Apparel for Female Trek Fans
Her Universe has just introduced two brand-new Star Trek pieces to its collection of inventive Trek-themed attire for women. There’s a Command Gold Dress and a KHAAAAAAAN! V-neck. Below are descriptions sent to us by the first lady of Her Universe, Ashley Eckstein.Command Gold DressWhether you love Captain Kirk or whether you want to be the Captain of the Enterprise you'll definitely want this Command Gold tank dress. Perfect for summer, you'll stay cool while making decisions in the heat of the moment! This dress runs small and we would recommend going up one size unless you like it fitted. 95% Cotton and 5% Spandex.
KHAAAAAAAN! V-neck
Ashley was having dinner one night with her friend and fellow Star Trek fan, Risa, when they came up with this new shirt! Wanting to capture the iconic Captain Kirk moment from The Wrath of Khan movie, Risa came up with this unique design. Subtle, yet fashionably perfect for Star Trek insiders, this V-neck is fitted. We recommend going up one size if you do not want it fitted. 100% Ringspun Cotton Jersey.
The Command Gold Dress costs $35 and comes in sizes ranging from small to 4XL, while the KHAAAAAAAN! V-neck costs $28 and comes in sizes ranging from small to 2XL. Click HERE to purchase.