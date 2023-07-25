FIRST LOOK: New 50th Anniversary Apparel from ThinkGeek

ThinkGeek has just unveiled a batch of new Star Trek apparel, and StarTrek.com is pleased to share a First Look at the products. First up is a Star Trek NCC-1701 Jacket. Both a tribute to The Original Series and a shout-out to the reboot, since it resembles the undershirts in the alternate reality of the JJVerse/Kelvin Timeline, the full-zip, black-on-black 50th anniversary jacket features an embossed Starfleet command logo on the chest, an embossed NCC-1701 across the back, a 50th anniversary tag at the waist and zipper, and a decorative neck tape that reads Space:The Final Frontier. The jacket, which also includes an upright collar that has lining to protect your neck from the zipper, comes in sizes ranging from small to 3X. It's in stock now and priced at $69.99. Go HERE to purchase it.