    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Oct 7, 2016

    FIRST LOOK: New 50th Anniversary Apparel from ThinkGeek

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    FIRST LOOK: New 50th Anniversary Apparel from ThinkGeek

    startrek.com

    ThinkGeek has just unveiled a batch of new Star Trek apparel, and StarTrek.com is pleased to share a First Look at the products. First up is a Star Trek NCC-1701 Jacket. Both a tribute to The Original Series and a shout-out to the reboot, since it resembles the undershirts in the alternate reality of the JJVerse/Kelvin Timeline, the full-zip, black-on-black 50th anniversary jacket features an embossed Starfleet command logo on the chest, an embossed NCC-1701 across the back, a 50th anniversary tag at the waist and zipper, and a decorative neck tape that reads Space:The Final Frontier. The jacket, which also includes an upright collar that has lining to protect your neck from the zipper, comes in sizes ranging from small to 3X. It's in stock now and priced at $69.99. Go HERE to purchase it.

    Next up is the Star Trek NCC-1701 Polo. Actually, there are three lightweight, 3-button, black-on-black Star Trek TOS NCC-1701 Tech Polos, each featuring the command insignia on the chest and NCC-1701 embossed across the back. You can choose Blue (science), Gold (command) or Red (operations/engineering), with contrast stitching in your chosen division color on the seams and button holes. Other details include a Trek 50th anniversary tag at the waist, buttons that read "The Final Frontier" and decorative neck tape that reads "Space: The Final Frontier." Made of 100% polyester interlock, the shirts are available in sizes small to 3X. They're in stock now and priced at $29.99 each. Go HERE to purchase.

    And, last but not least, beam up the Star Trek NCC-1701 Long Sleeve Tech Shirt. As with the polo shirts, these are black-on-black, feature the command insignia on the chest, NCC-1701 embossed across the back, a Trek 50th anniversary tag at the waist, and you can pick from Blue (science), Gold (command) or Red (operations/engineering), with contrast stitching in your chosen division color on the seams. Made of 100% polyester interlock, the shirts are available in sizes small to 3X. They're in stock now and priced at $39.99 each. Go HERE to purchase.

