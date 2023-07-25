Published Dec 14, 2014
FIRST LOOK Nerdblock Exclusive Trek/Apes Crossover
NerdBlock fans are in for a hairy Trek treat in their next shipment. The subscription service, in its upcoming package of comics, toys and more, will include IDW Publishing's Star Trek/The Planet of the Apes #1 with an exclusive variant cover. And, speaking of exclusives, StarTrek.com has a First Look at that cover, which is by newcomer Rachael Stott and veteran artist Charlie Kirchoff.
Scott and David Tipton, the sibling tandem behind many popular Trek comics and IDW's blockbuster The Next Generation/Doctor Who: Assimilation 2 crossover series, are the writers, and they’re joined by British rookie Stott, who did the line work, and Kirchoff, who handled the colors. Visit nerdblock.com for details about the subscription service.