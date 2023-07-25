FIRST LOOK: NECA/WizKids' Wave 10 Expansion -- Regent's Flagship

StarTrek.com has the final First Look at NECA/WizKids' upcoming Star Trek: Attack Wing's Wave 10 releases, and today we preview the Mirror Universe Regent’s Flagship, out later this month. This Negh’Var class starship is one of the most powerful in the Mirror Universe and can even target multiple ships for an attack. With Kira Nerys captaining the ship, a player can be reassured that the opponent’s crew will not impact the effectiveness of the ship. Worf can be used as the Admiral of a fleet to enhance the number of attacks a player can make in a round.