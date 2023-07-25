FIRST LOOK: NECA/WizKids Gen Con Attack Wing Exclusive

NECA/WizKids will offer a Star Trek: Attack Wing 2014 Convention Exclusive at Gen Con in Indianapolis, Indiana, from August 14-17, and StarTrek.com has First Look at the product: a Star Trek: Attack Wing Cloaked Ship Pack and Exclusive DS9 Upgrade Card Pack. The Cloaked Ship pack contains 12 cloaked versions of previously released ships -- all cast in a translucent, starry black plastic – and it includes the DS9 Upgrade Card Pack. Check out the character cards included in the Exclusive DS9 Upgrade Card Pack: