    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published Jul 15, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: NECA/WizKids Gen Con Attack Wing Exclusive

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    NECA/WizKids will offer a Star Trek: Attack Wing 2014 Convention Exclusive at Gen Con in Indianapolis, Indiana, from August 14-17, and StarTrek.com has First Look at the product: a Star Trek: Attack Wing Cloaked Ship Pack and Exclusive DS9 Upgrade Card Pack. The Cloaked Ship pack contains 12 cloaked versions of previously released ships -- all cast in a translucent, starry black plastic – and it includes the DS9 Upgrade Card Pack.  Check out the character cards included in the Exclusive DS9 Upgrade Card Pack:

    Visit WizKids at Gen Con this coming August, 14th to the 17th at Booth 1817 to pick up yours. Also, be sure to visit NECA/WizKids for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for more previews.

