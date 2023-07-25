Published Jun 1, 2013
FIRST LOOK: Mr. Spock Logic & Prosperity Box
Live long and prosper. Always think and behave logically. That works well for Spock, and soon it can for you, too. How? With the Mr. Spock Logic & Prosperity Box, due out this fall from Chronicle Books. The unique set will include a hand-painted Spock bust, a display stand and an inspirational booklet filled with philosophical quotations and images of Spock putting his words into action.
