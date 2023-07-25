Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jun 1, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Mr. Spock Logic & Prosperity Box

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Live long and prosper. Always think and behave logically. That works well for Spock, and soon it can for you, too. How? With the Mr. Spock Logic & Prosperity Box, due out this fall from Chronicle Books. The unique set will include a hand-painted Spock bust, a display stand and an inspirational booklet filled with philosophical quotations and images of Spock putting his words into action.

    Click HERE to pre-order.

