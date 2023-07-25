FIRST LOOK: Mimoco's New Sulu Mimobot

The Sulu MIMOBOT, available in up to 128GB and USB 3.0 capabilities, comes preloaded with bonus “Mimory” and the MimoDesk personalization suite of icons, wallpapers and avatars. Additionally, it comes equipped with MimoByte sound software that allows fans to hear either Sulu character dialogue or iconic Star Trek sounds every time the Sulu MIMOBOT is inserted into or ejected from their computer.