    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published May 22, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Mimoco's New Sulu Mimobot

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    The Sulu MIMOBOT, available in up to 128GB and USB 3.0 capabilities, comes preloaded with bonus “Mimory” and the MimoDesk personalization suite of icons, wallpapers and avatars. Additionally, it comes equipped with MimoByte sound software that allows fans to hear either Sulu character dialogue or iconic Star Trek sounds every time the Sulu MIMOBOT is inserted into or ejected from their computer.

    The Sulu MIMOBOT is available now, with production limited to just 1,000 pieces. Click HERE to purchase the Sulu MIMOBOT.

