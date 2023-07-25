Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jun 6, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Mighty Fine's TOS Art Print Tee-shirts For June

    FIRST LOOK: Mighty Fine's TOS Art Print Tee-shirts For June

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you loved the Juan Ortiz Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints for June that we previewed the other day here at StarTrek.com, then you'll be happy to learn that the same art is available now on tee shirts that can be purchased from Mighty Fine. Once again, the four TOS episodes represented are "The Menagerie, Part 2," "The Empath," "Space Seed" and "All Our Yesterdays." Check out the designs below:

    Click HERE to purchase.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top