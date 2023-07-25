FIRST LOOK: Mighty Fine's TOS Art Print Tee-shirts For June

If you loved the Juan Ortiz Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints for June that we previewed the other day here at StarTrek.com, then you'll be happy to learn that the same art is available now on tee shirts that can be purchased from Mighty Fine. Once again, the four TOS episodes represented are "The Menagerie, Part 2," "The Empath," "Space Seed" and "All Our Yesterdays." Check out the designs below: