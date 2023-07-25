Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Oct 3, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Mighty Fine Star Trek: The Original Series Art Print T-shirts For October

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The October Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints by Juan Ortiz were unveiled earlier this week and revealed to depict “The Squire of Gothos,” “Mudd’s Women,” “Obsession” and “The Cloud Minders.” Now, Mighty Fine has in stock tee-shirts based on those same retro poster art pieces.

    Check out the October designs below:

    Click HERE to purchase.

