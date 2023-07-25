FIRST LOOK: Mama Tribble

The Polygeminus grex from Iota Geminorum IV are at it again, apparently. How else to explain that Qmx is planning to stock lots (and lots) of them -- them being better known as Tribbles -- in the near future? And these aren't just any Tribbles, mind you. This will be a grey, five-inch Mama Tribble and 10 of her little babies, which will come in brown, dark grey and white. Each Mama Tribble will arrive in a special container that will protect her and the 10 baby Tribbles from Klingons and also include nursery tips. Available now for pre-order at QmxOnline.com, it will cost $14.95.