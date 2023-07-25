Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jan 19, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: Mama Tribble

    FIRST LOOK: Mama Tribble

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The Polygeminus grex from Iota Geminorum IV are at it again, apparently. How else to explain that Qmx is planning to stock lots (and lots) of them -- them being better known as Tribbles -- in the near future? And these aren't just any Tribbles, mind you. This will be a grey, five-inch Mama Tribble and 10 of her little babies, which will come in brown, dark grey and white. Each Mama Tribble will arrive in a special container that will protect her and the 10 baby Tribbles from Klingons and also include nursery tips. Available now for pre-order at QmxOnline.com, it will cost $14.95.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top