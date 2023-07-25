FIRST LOOK: Make It Sew With New Trek Craft Book

On April 30, you’ll be able to make it sew. That’s the day that Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books will release The Star Trek Craft Book, a how-to guide to creating 25 unique Star Trek-inspired crafts, including toys, accessories and décor. Written by Angie Pederson – a veteran multi-crafter and author, not to mention hardcore Star Trek fan; her son is named James T. – The Star Trek Craft Book features full-color photos, fun facts, easy-to-follow instructions (for crocheting, sewing, embroidery, felting and more), supply lists and crafting tips, as well as photos from the Trek episodes that inspired the various crafts.