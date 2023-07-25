Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Oct 27, 2017

    FIRST LOOK: "Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad" Photos (Updated)

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Photos from “Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad,” the upcoming seventh episode of Star Trek: Discovery, have just been released, and they feature Rainn Wilson. He reprises his role as Harry Mudd, who wreaks havoc aboard the U.S.S. Discovery.

    Science Specialist Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson)

    Lieutenant Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif) and Science Specialist Michael Burnham

    Science Specialist Michael Burnham, Lieutenant Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Harry Mudd and Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs)

    Captain Gabriel Lorca, Science Specialist Michael Burnham, Lieutenant Paul Stamets and Lieutenant Ash Tyler

    Harry Mudd, Captain Gabriel Lorca, Science Specialist Michael Burnham, Lieutenant Paul Stamets and Lieutenant Ash Tyler

    First Officer Saru (Doug Jones) and Airiam (Sara Mitich)

    Science Specialist Michael Burnham

    Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), Lieutenant Paul Stamets, Lieutenant Ash Tyler and Science Specialist Michael Burnham

    Science Specialist Michael Burnham

    Science Specialist Michael Burnham

    Lt. Ash Tyler, Michael Burnham and Harry Mudd

    Harry Mudd on the U.S.S. Discovery

    Michael Burnham dances with Lt. Ash Tyler

    Lt. Paul Stamets, Harry Mudd and Michael Burnham

    Stella (Katherine Barrell)

    Barron Grimes (Peter MacNeill)

    Stella, Harry Mudd and Barron Grimes

    Stella, Barron Grimes and Harry Mudd

    Stella and Harry Mudd

    Lt. Paul Stamets, Harry Mudd, Stella, Lt. Ash Tyler and Michael Burnham

    Star Trek: Discovery airs Sunday nights on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series airs on Mondays on Netflix in the rest of the world.

