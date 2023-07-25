Published Oct 27, 2017
FIRST LOOK: "Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad" Photos (Updated)
FIRST LOOK: "Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad" Photos (Updated)
Photos from “Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad,” the upcoming seventh episode of Star Trek: Discovery, have just been released, and they feature Rainn Wilson. He reprises his role as Harry Mudd, who wreaks havoc aboard the U.S.S. Discovery.
Science Specialist Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson)
Lieutenant Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif) and Science Specialist Michael Burnham
Science Specialist Michael Burnham, Lieutenant Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Harry Mudd and Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs)
Captain Gabriel Lorca, Science Specialist Michael Burnham, Lieutenant Paul Stamets and Lieutenant Ash Tyler
Harry Mudd, Captain Gabriel Lorca, Science Specialist Michael Burnham, Lieutenant Paul Stamets and Lieutenant Ash Tyler
First Officer Saru (Doug Jones) and Airiam (Sara Mitich)
Science Specialist Michael Burnham
Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), Lieutenant Paul Stamets, Lieutenant Ash Tyler and Science Specialist Michael Burnham
Science Specialist Michael Burnham
Science Specialist Michael Burnham
Lt. Ash Tyler, Michael Burnham and Harry Mudd
Harry Mudd on the U.S.S. Discovery
Michael Burnham dances with Lt. Ash Tyler
Lt. Paul Stamets, Harry Mudd and Michael Burnham
Stella, Harry Mudd and Barron Grimes
Stella, Barron Grimes and Harry Mudd
Stella and Harry Mudd
Lt. Paul Stamets, Harry Mudd, Stella, Lt. Ash Tyler and Michael Burnham
Star Trek: Discovery airs Sunday nights on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series airs on Mondays on Netflix in the rest of the world.