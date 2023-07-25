Published May 26, 2014
FIRST LOOK: "Lost Apollo, Part 1"
FIRST LOOK: "Lost Apollo, Part 1"
IDW Publishing will, on May 28, release Star Trek #33, "Lost Apollo," part one of a two-part adventure written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Roberto Orci and featuring art and a cover by Joe Corroney. Set after the events of Star Trek Into Darkness, "Lost Apollo, Part 1" follows the Enterprise on a visit to a beautiful, unspoiled planet that's teeming with alien floar and fauna. However, in the midst of enjoying the colorful scenery, Captain Kirk and his Away Team make two startling discoveries: a relic from another age and a beast hunting them down.
"Lost Apollo, Part 1" will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Subscribers should be on the lookout for a subscription variant featuring a photo of Chris Pine as Kirk. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.