FIRST LOOK: "Lost Apollo, Part 1"

IDW Publishing will, on May 28, release Star Trek #33, "Lost Apollo," part one of a two-part adventure written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Roberto Orci and featuring art and a cover by Joe Corroney. Set after the events of Star Trek Into Darkness, "Lost Apollo, Part 1" follows the Enterprise on a visit to a beautiful, unspoiled planet that's teeming with alien floar and fauna. However, in the midst of enjoying the colorful scenery, Captain Kirk and his Away Team make two startling discoveries: a relic from another age and a beast hunting them down.