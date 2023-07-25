Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published May 26, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: "Lost Apollo, Part 1"

    FIRST LOOK: "Lost Apollo, Part 1"

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing will, on May 28, release Star Trek #33, "Lost Apollo," part one of a two-part adventure written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Roberto Orci and featuring art and a cover by Joe Corroney. Set after the events of Star Trek Into Darkness, "Lost Apollo, Part 1" follows the Enterprise on a visit to a beautiful, unspoiled planet that's teeming with alien floar and fauna. However, in the midst of enjoying the colorful scenery, Captain Kirk and his Away Team make two startling discoveries: a relic from another age and a beast hunting them down.

    "Lost Apollo, Part 1" will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Subscribers should be on the lookout for a subscription variant featuring a photo of Chris Pine as Kirk. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top