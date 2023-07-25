Published Jun 7, 2013
FIRST LOOK: Light-Up Enterprise Kit
FIRST LOOK: Light-Up Enterprise Kit
The Enterprise is yours to command, or to put on a shelf or on your desk. Running Press will soon introduce Star Trek: Light-up Starship Enterprise, a brand-new kit that includes a replica Enterprise NCC-1701 (which lights up) and an informative 32-page book -- written by Chip Carter -- that’s filled with photos of the Enterprise and facts and anecdotes about Trek’s legendary ship.
The kit will cost $12.95 and will be available at stores and through online retailers, including Amazon.com. Click HERE to pre-order.