    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Oct 20, 2017

    FIRST LOOK: "Lethe" Photos

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    New photos from "Lethe," the sixth episode of Star Trek: Discovery, have just been released featuring an addition to the U.S.S. Discovery crew, Lt. Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif), and the return of Admiral Cornwell (Jayne Brook).

    Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) and Admiral Cornwell

    Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green)

    Lt. Ash Tyler

    Captain Gabriel Lorca

    Captain Gabriel Lorca and Michael Burnham

    Admiral Cornwell

    Star Trek: Discovery airs Sunday nights on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series airs on Mondays on Netflix in the rest of the world.

