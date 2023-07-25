FIRST LOOK: "Lethe" Photos

New photos from "Lethe," the sixth episode of Star Trek: Discovery, have just been released featuring an addition to the U.S.S. Discovery crew, Lt. Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif), and the return of Admiral Cornwell (Jayne Brook).
Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) and Admiral Cornwell
Lt. Ash Tyler
Captain Gabriel Lorca
Captain Gabriel Lorca and Michael Burnham
Admiral Cornwell
Star Trek: Discovery airs Sunday nights on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series airs on Mondays on Netflix in the rest of the world.