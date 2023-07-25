FIRST LOOK: Kyana Prime

Welcome to the second ofStarTrek.com's exclusive First Looks at NECA/WizKids Games' tactical space combat miniatures game, Star Trek: Attack Wing. Today, we are looking at the contents of the Kyana Prime Expansion Pack, which will be available in May as part of the Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 14 release. While lacking the Evasive Maneuver action on its action bar, the dual faction Krenim Weapon Ship can be a difficult ship to damage thanks to its special ability, which could possibly add 3 Evasive Maneuver tokens beside the ship on a successful roll. Annorax adds a Tech upgrade to the upgrade bar, which is beneficial since he can disable an upgrade to reroll a die. He can further stymie the opponent when he adds the Causality Paradox Elite Talent to the ship. Alternately, Obrist can force a temporary truce between your ship and an opponent’s ship, but at the cost of discarding a Weapon upgrade.