FIRST LOOK: Krenim Temporal Weapon Ship

Everyone knew that the final ship was designed by Steve Burg and built at Foundation Imaging. But what no one realized was that Star Trek: Voyager’s regular concept artist, Rick Sternbach, had already produced some designs. After digging through his files he turned them up just a little too late to make it into the magazine. So, in the interest of completeness, the starships team have asked us to share them with everyone.

To find out more more about the design process, check out issue 22 of the collection.

The Official Starships collection is available in selected retailers and by subscription. For more information visit www.startrek-starships.com. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional information about upcoming releases and for detailed looks at each ship as it is released.