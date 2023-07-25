FIRST LOOK: Klingon Mimobots

Mimoco will march into Comic-Con 2013 in San Diego with 1000 Klingons… or, actually, 1000 Klingon Captain MIMOBOTS. Taking the plunge into the realm of Star Trek (2009)and Star Trek Into Darkness, Mimoco’s latest Star Trek-themed MIMOBOT USB flash drive will depict a helmeted Klingon. Removing the helmet reveals a very, very menacing grimace on the Klingon’s face.