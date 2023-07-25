Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Jul 13, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Klingon Mimobots

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Mimoco will march into Comic-Con 2013 in San Diego with 1000 Klingons… or, actually, 1000 Klingon Captain MIMOBOTS. Taking the plunge into the realm of Star Trek (2009)and Star Trek Into Darkness, Mimoco’s latest Star Trek-themed MIMOBOT USB flash drive will depict a helmeted Klingon. Removing the helmet reveals a very, very menacing grimace on the Klingon’s face.

    Look for Mimoco and their Klingon MIMOBOTS at Booths #2913-M and 5338 and online at Mimoco.com.

