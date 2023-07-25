Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Feb 3, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: Kirk & Spock from Square Enix

    FIRST LOOK: Kirk & Spock from Square Enix

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    PLAY ARTS KAI iterations of Captain Kirk and Spock are set for release this summer from Square Enix America, and StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look. The Kirk figure measures 3.35" W by 2.0" D by 9.45" H and will include such accessories as a communicator, phaser and utility belt.

    The Spock figure measures 3.62" W by 2.6" by 9.45" H and will feature such accessories as a communicator, phaser, utility belt and an alternate hand that replicate the Vulcan salute. Each figure will come with a display stand.

    The Kirk and Spock figures will cost approximately $89.99 each and will be be sold separately. Visit Square-Enix.com to pre-oder Kirk and Spock. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top