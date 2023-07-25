Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Jul 20, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Kirk, Spock Action Figures From Square Enix

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Do not mess with Captain Kirk and Spock. That’s the takeaway from anyone who’s been by the Square Enix booth (#3829) at Comic-Con. Square Enix is displaying the unpainted sculpts for their high-end collectible Star Trek Into Darkness 10” Captain Kirk and Spock Play Arts KAI action figures. The Kirk and Spock action figures, each depicted with a phaser in hand, will be available in 2014.

    Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details.

