FIRST LOOK: Kirk, Spock Action Figures From Square Enix

Do not mess with Captain Kirk and Spock. That’s the takeaway from anyone who’s been by the Square Enix booth (#3829) at Comic-Con. Square Enix is displaying the unpainted sculpts for their high-end collectible Star Trek Into Darkness 10” Captain Kirk and Spock Play Arts KAI action figures. The Kirk and Spock action figures, each depicted with a phaser in hand, will be available in 2014.