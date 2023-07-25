FIRST LOOK: Kirk Bust Bank & Enterprise Electronic Starship

Let’s peer into the crystal ball for First Looks at two new products on the way from Diamond Select Toys. Due out in March, but available for pre-order now are a Star Trek: The Original SeriesCaptain Kirk Vinyl Bust Bank and a Star Trek: The Original Series NCC-1701 Enterprise Electronic Starship. The Kirk Bust Bank will join Spock in DST’s line of TOS busts banks. The stalwart Enterprise captain levels his phaser – hopefully it’s on stun -- at anyone who’d dare even consider stealing the money you’ve saved in the vinyl bust bank. The 8” bank features collectible-quality sculpting (by Patrick Piggott) and painting, and it has an access door in the base and a coin slot on the back. It will sell for $22.99.