Published Oct 6, 2014
FIRST LOOK: Kirk Bust Bank & Enterprise Electronic Starship
FIRST LOOK: Kirk Bust Bank & Enterprise Electronic Starship
Let’s peer into the crystal ball for First Looks at two new products on the way from Diamond Select Toys. Due out in March, but available for pre-order now are a Star Trek: The Original SeriesCaptain Kirk Vinyl Bust Bank and a Star Trek: The Original Series NCC-1701 Enterprise Electronic Starship. The Kirk Bust Bank will join Spock in DST’s line of TOS busts banks. The stalwart Enterprise captain levels his phaser – hopefully it’s on stun -- at anyone who’d dare even consider stealing the money you’ve saved in the vinyl bust bank. The 8” bank features collectible-quality sculpting (by Patrick Piggott) and painting, and it has an access door in the base and a coin slot on the back. It will sell for $22.99.
The Star Trek: The Original Series NCC-1701 Enterprise Electronic Starship, designed by Art Asylum, is based on the digitally remastered TOS series. The ship measures 14.5-inches and sports additional details now visible on the classic U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701, as well as light-up elements, sound effects and classic TV dialogue. A removable display stand will also be included. It will sell for $65.00.
Got to http://www.diamondselecttoys.com/star-trek-tos-captain-kirk-vinyl-bust-bank to pre-order the Kirk Bust Bank and to http://www.diamondselecttoys.com/star-trek-ships-star-trek-hd-enterprise-1701-ship to pre-order the TOS Enterprise Electronic Starship.