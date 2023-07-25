FIRST LOOK: Khan's Revival

IDW Publishing’s Star Trek: Khan mini-series is warping toward its conclusion, with the penultimate installment, Khan #4, due out on Wednesday, January 8. Here’s the teaser blurb, straight from IDW: The Eugenics Wars are over… but the next chapter in the life of Khan Noonien Singh has just begun! Only in this all-new mini-series are the secrets of Khan’s revival in the future by Admiral Marcus and the agents of Section 31 finally revealed!
Mike Johson has written Khan #4, which also features art by Dave Messina and a cover by Paul Shipper. Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness co-writer/co-producer Roberto Orci once again oversees the project. Khan #4 runs 32 pages and will cost $3.99.
