    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Jan 4, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: Khan's Revival

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing’s Star Trek: Khan mini-series is warping toward its conclusion, with the penultimate installment, Khan #4, due out on Wednesday, January 8. Here’s the teaser blurb, straight from IDW: The Eugenics Wars are over… but the next chapter in the life of Khan Noonien Singh has just begun! Only in this all-new mini-series are the secrets of Khan’s revival in the future by Admiral Marcus and the agents of Section 31 finally revealed!

    Mike Johson has written Khan #4, which also features art by Dave Messina and a cover by Paul Shipper. Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness co-writer/co-producer Roberto Orci once again oversees the project. Khan #4 runs 32 pages and will cost $3.99.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.

