First Look: Karl Urban Commercial For Stern's New Star Trek Pinball Machine

Did you know that Bones loves pinball? Neither did we, until now. Karl Urban, Star Trek's current Dr. McCoy, is an avid pinball fan with a sizable collection of his own machines. And so it makes sense that he's on board to record speech for Stern Pinball's brand-new Star Trek pinball machine, which is inspired by Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness, and which challenges players to defeat both Nero and Khan, and to take on the Narada and U.S.S. Vengeance. Urban has even filmed a commercial announcing the imminent recording of his voice, and Stern Pinball has provided it to us in order to give StarTrek.com readers an exclusive First Look.

And now for some background: Stern Pinball was introduced to Urban through a distributor of theirs, "Little Shop of Games." When approached by Stern to record speech for the game, Urban quickly agreed, and he filmed the commercial for Stern while on location for his new show, Almost Human, in Vancouver. As Urban himself notes in the spot, a special power pack code update with custom speech from the actor will be available in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned to sternpiball.com and StarTrek.com for more information on Star Trek pinball.