    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Apr 17, 2016

    FIRST LOOK -- July Comics

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The summer looks bright as could be for Star Trek comic book fans, as IDW Publishing will release a quartet of Trek adventures in July. Two of them are new issues of ongoing series, while the other two are volumes gathering together entires sagas. And StarTrek.com has details and exclusive First Looks at art from the upcoming issues.

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
    Star Trek
    Starfleet Academy

    Star Trek New Visions Special: The Cage
    The Cage
    TOS

    Star Trek #59 -- Altered Encounters #1
    Altered Encounters #1

    Star Trek, Vol. 12
    Star Trek
    Vol. 12


    StarTrek.com
    Star Trek

