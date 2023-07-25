Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Animated Series

    Published Sep 10, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Juan Ortiz Animated Series Art Prints, #9-12

    FIRST LOOK: Juan Ortiz Animated Series Art Prints, #9-12

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Today, Tuesday, marks the third day of our Star Trek: The Animated Series Art Prints preview week. And we have First Looks at Juan Ortiz's unique depictions of "Once Upon a Planet," "Mudd's Passion," The Terratin Incident" and "The Time Trap."

    Which of the four stands out most for Ortiz?

    "'Once Upon a Planet' took us back to the planet from the TOS episoe 'Shore Leave,'" Ortiz replies. "This time, however, we get to see the machine that is causing all the trouble. I like it because it's a sequel to a good TOS episode. The beaming effect is what makes this one of my faves."

    Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about the TAS Art Prints and click HERE to see Prints 1-4 and HERE to see Prints 5-8.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top