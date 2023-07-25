Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Animated Series

    Published Sep 9, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Juan Ortiz Animated Series Art Prints, #5-8

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Today is day two of our Star Trek: The Animated Series Art Prints preview week. And we've got First Looks at Juan Ortiz's bold and colorful renderings of "More Troubles, More Tribbles," "The Survivor," "The Infinite Vulcan" (an episode written by Walter Koenig) and "The Magicks of Megas-Tu."

    Of the four, which stands out most for Ortiz?

    "'More Tribbles, More Troubles' is certainly a sequel to 'The Trouble with Tribbles,'" he replies. "If you've ever wondered how tiny Tribbles could scare Klingons, this episode answers that question. It's the simplicity that I like about the poster."

    Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about the TAS Art Prints and click HERE to see Prints 1-4.

