FIRST LOOK: Juan Ortiz Animated Series Art Prints, #5-8

Of the four, which stands out most for Ortiz?

"'More Tribbles, More Troubles' is certainly a sequel to 'The Trouble with Tribbles,'" he replies. "If you've ever wondered how tiny Tribbles could scare Klingons, this episode answers that question. It's the simplicity that I like about the poster."

Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about the TAS Art Prints and click HERE to see Prints 1-4.