Published Sep 9, 2013
FIRST LOOK: Juan Ortiz Animated Series Art Prints, #5-8
Today is day two of our Star Trek: The Animated Series Art Prints preview week. And we've got First Looks at Juan Ortiz's bold and colorful renderings of "More Troubles, More Tribbles," "The Survivor," "The Infinite Vulcan" (an episode written by Walter Koenig) and "The Magicks of Megas-Tu."
Of the four, which stands out most for Ortiz?
"'More Tribbles, More Troubles' is certainly a sequel to 'The Trouble with Tribbles,'" he replies. "If you've ever wondered how tiny Tribbles could scare Klingons, this episode answers that question. It's the simplicity that I like about the poster."
