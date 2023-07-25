Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Animated Series

    Published Sep 13, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Juan Ortiz Animated Series Art Prints, #21 And #22

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    And so it ends. StarTrek.com'sStar Trek: The Animated Series Art Prints preview week concludes today with exlusive First Looks at Prints #21 and #22 by Juan Ortiz. They are "How Sharper Than a Serpent's Tooth" and "The Counter-Clock Incident."

    Of the two, Ortiz gives the nod to "How Sharper Than a Serpent's Tooth."

    "'How Sharper Than a Serpent's Tooth' answers any questions you may have had about the Mayan race," he explains. "I like that I made the title more of the focal point. The colors mimic the serpent's."

    Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about the TAS Art Prints and click HERE to see Prints 1-4, HERE to see Prints 5-8, HERE for Prints 9-12, HERE for Prints 13-16 and HERE for Prints 17-20.

