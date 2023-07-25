Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Animated Series

    Published Sep 11, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Juan Ortiz Animated Series Art Prints, #13-16

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com's exclusive Star Trek: The Animated Series Art Prints preview week continues today with First Looks at Juan Ortiz's inventive renderings of "The Ambergris Element," "The Slaver Weapon," "The Eye of the Beholder" and "The Jihad."

    Ortiz offered his thoughts on which one of these four TAS Art Print is his favorite:

    "'The Jihad' expands upon the different races of the Trek universe," he noted. "It would be nice to revisit the Skorr someday. Tchar looms like a Nazi symbol poised to dominate the galaxy."

    Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about the TAS Art Prints and click HERE to see Prints 1-4, HERE for Prints 5-8, and HERE for Prints 9-12.

