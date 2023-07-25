Published Sep 11, 2013
FIRST LOOK: Juan Ortiz Animated Series Art Prints, #13-16
StarTrek.com's exclusive Star Trek: The Animated Series Art Prints preview week continues today with First Looks at Juan Ortiz's inventive renderings of "The Ambergris Element," "The Slaver Weapon," "The Eye of the Beholder" and "The Jihad."
Ortiz offered his thoughts on which one of these four TAS Art Print is his favorite:
"'The Jihad' expands upon the different races of the Trek universe," he noted. "It would be nice to revisit the Skorr someday. Tchar looms like a Nazi symbol poised to dominate the galaxy."
