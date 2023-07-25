Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Apr 15, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: John Harrison's Star Trek Into Darkness Poster

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Another day, another new Star Trek Into Darkness poster. That's right, following the release by Paramount Pictures of STID posters featuring images of a devastated Enterprise, Uhura in action and Spock braving a volcano, the studio has just unveiled a John Harrison poster. The poster, available now through iTunes Movie Trailers, depicts Benedict Cumberbatch as Harrison standing amidst fire and destruction likely of his own making.

    Click HERE to download the new poster.

