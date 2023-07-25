Published Apr 15, 2013
FIRST LOOK: John Harrison's Star Trek Into Darkness Poster
Another day, another new Star Trek Into Darkness poster. That's right, following the release by Paramount Pictures of STID posters featuring images of a devastated Enterprise, Uhura in action and Spock braving a volcano, the studio has just unveiled a John Harrison poster. The poster, available now through iTunes Movie Trailers, depicts Benedict Cumberbatch as Harrison standing amidst fire and destruction likely of his own making.
Click HERE to download the new poster.